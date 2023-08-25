Chicago aldermen become firefighters for a day

There was a bit of a job swap for some Chicago aldermen Friday who were trying their hand at becoming firefighters for a day.

It was all thanks to an event hosted by the Chicago Fire Department at the Quinn Fire Academy.

They received demonstrations on how to do CPR, had a chance to try on firefighting gear and practiced climbing some stairs in that gear just like firefighters do every day.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All of those who took part say the experience gave them a new sense of respect for firefighters throughout the city.