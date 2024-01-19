28 Chicago aldermen call for delay on 'Uniting for Peace' resolution vote
CHICAGO - Twenty-eight aldermen from the Chicago City Council sent a letter to Chairperson Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez of the Committee on Health and Human Relations to ask for a resolution surrounding the conflict in the Middle East not to be submitted for consideration this month.
"We understand colleagues are working to improve the resolution surrounding the conflict in the Middle East. In light of the new language that is being circulated for this resolution, and in an effort to give this situation the proper time and respect it deserves, we respectfully request that you hold the resolution for a month and not submit it for consideration at the January 24th City Council meeting. International Holocaust Remembrance Day is also on January 27th and the City Council is set to consider a resolution commemorating 79 years since the liberation of Auschwitz," the letter stated.
The group of aldermen went on to say that out of sensitivity to Holocaust survivors, they do not believe the meeting on Jan. 24 would be a proper time to discuss the resolution.
According to the resolution in support of "Uniting for Peace," it states that a lasting ceasefire is critical to the release of Israeli and Palestinian hostages.
"We appreciate that our colleagues are working to improve this resolution, and we are committed to working with them to find a version that is consistent with US policy and that a large majority of us in City Council and our constituents across the City of Chicago can support," the letter said.
The following aldermen signed the letter:
- Ald. Brian Hopkins, 2nd Ward
- Ald. Gregory Mitchell, 7th Ward
- Ald. Michelle Harris, 8th Ward
- Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th Ward
- Ald. Peter Chico, 10th Ward
- Ald. Nicole Lee, 11th Ward
- Ald. Marty Quinn, 13th Ward
- Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th Ward
- Ald. Stephanie Coleman, 16th Ward
- Ald. David Moore, 17th Ward
- Ald. Derrick Curtis, 18th Ward
- Ald. Matthew O’Shea, 19th Ward
- Ald. Silvana Tabares, 23rd Ward
- Ald. Monique Scott, 24th Ward
- Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., 27th Ward
- Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th Ward
- Ald. Chris Taliaferro, 29th Ward
- Ald. Felix Cardona Jr., 31st Ward
- Ald. Scott Waguespack, 32nd Ward
- Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th Ward
- Ald. Emma Mitts, 37th Ward
- Ald. Nicholas Sposato, 38th Ward
- Ald. Samantha Nugent, 39th Ward
- Ald. Anthony Napolitano, 41st Ward
- Ald. Brendan Reilly, 42nd Ward
- Ald. Timmy Knudsen, 43rd Ward
- Ald. Bennett Lawson 44th Ward
- Ald. Debra Silverstein, 50th Ward