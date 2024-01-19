28 Chicago aldermen call for delay on 'Uniting for Peace' resolution vote

Twenty-eight aldermen from the Chicago City Council sent a letter to Chairperson Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez of the Committee on Health and Human Relations to ask for a resolution surrounding the conflict in the Middle East not to be submitted for consideration this month.

"We understand colleagues are working to improve the resolution surrounding the conflict in the Middle East. In light of the new language that is being circulated for this resolution, and in an effort to give this situation the proper time and respect it deserves, we respectfully request that you hold the resolution for a month and not submit it for consideration at the January 24th City Council meeting. International Holocaust Remembrance Day is also on January 27th and the City Council is set to consider a resolution commemorating 79 years since the liberation of Auschwitz," the letter stated.

The group of aldermen went on to say that out of sensitivity to Holocaust survivors, they do not believe the meeting on Jan. 24 would be a proper time to discuss the resolution.

According to the resolution in support of "Uniting for Peace," it states that a lasting ceasefire is critical to the release of Israeli and Palestinian hostages.

"We appreciate that our colleagues are working to improve this resolution, and we are committed to working with them to find a version that is consistent with US policy and that a large majority of us in City Council and our constituents across the City of Chicago can support," the letter said.

The following aldermen signed the letter: