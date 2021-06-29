Chicago aldermen demand meeting with top cop David Brown as violent crime surges

"You'd better do something right now or step aside," said Chicago's 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano.

That is the message members of the City Council say they want to deliver in person to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

Twenty members of the City Council signed a letter Tuesday, demanding that the Committee on Public Safety summon Supt. Brown to a public hearing this week.

"What is the summer strategy? Crime is up. Murders are up. You know, shootings are up. But yet the administration says all these things are down! It doesn't add up to us. We need to get to the bottom of it," said 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale.

The 20 City Council members who signed the letter include Blacks, whites and Hispanics. They expressed concern about police officers being ordered out of their regular neighborhood assignment to be sent downtown or to the 15 neighborhoods where the most shootings and killings occur. They claim an ongoing shortage of police personnel grows worse by the day, with up to 800 officers retiring or resigning this year alone.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has publicly acknowledged that the city's not moving fast enough to replace all the departing cops.

"We have significantly less police officers than we did 15 months ago. They can't continue at this pace. They are worn out. They are beaten down. Morale's at an all-time low. And violence is at an all-time high," said 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea.

If the 20 aldermen cannot get such a public hearing, they vow to convene a special City Council meeting this Friday. FOX 32 News has sought a response from the spokeswoman for Mayor Lightfoot, who was elected on a promise to reduce violence. We have yet to hear back.

