Chicago aldermen send Lightfoot letter asking her to follow City Council rules after heated meeting

On Thursday, 22 members of the Chicago City Council sent a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot asking her to "honor and consistently follow" the body's rules of order.

The letter was sent to Lightfoot after a heated meeting Wednesday that ended abruptly, delaying the confirmation of Lightfoot's nominee for chief legal officer and a controversial vote to rename a portion of Lake Shore Drive.

"We, the undersigned members of the Chicago City Council, hereby call on you – in your current capacity as Presiding Officer – to honor and consistently follow the 2019-2023 Rules of Order and Procedure of the City Council," the letter begins.

The following aldermen – nearly half of the 50 total members of City Council – signed the letter:

Ald. Daniel La Spata, 1st Ward

Ald. Sophia King, 4th Ward

Ald. Leslie Hairston, 5th Ward

Ald. Roderick Sawyer, 6th Ward

Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th Ward

Ald. Ed Burke, 14th Ward

Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th Ward

Ald. Stephanie Coleman, 16th Ward

Ald. David Moore, 17th Ward

Ald. Jeanette Taylor, 20th Ward

Ald. Michael Rodriguez, 22nd Ward

Ald. Silvana Tabares, 23rd Ward

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward

Ald. Roberto Maldonado, 26th Ward

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez, 33rd Ward

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th Ward

Ald. Gilbert Villegas, 36th Ward

Ald. Andre Vasquez, 40th Ward

Ald. Anthony Napolitano, 41st Ward

Ald. Jim Gardiner, 45th Ward

Ald. Matt Martin, 47th Ward

Ald. Maria Hadden, 49th Ward

"We have witnessed numerous occasions in recent meetings where the various rulings made by you as Presiding Officer have been inconsistent and/or in direct contradiction with the Rules of Order and Procedure," it reads.

"The Rules of Order and Procedure were adopted by the body to ensure a fair and transparent process for legislative movement," the letter continues. "Any deviation from them is not only unacceptable and illegal, but also a manipulation of our democratic process."

The letter was in response to Wednesday's City Council meeting, when tensions became heated.

The fight revolved around the botched Chicago police raid of Anjanette Young. She was left standing naked and handcuffed when officers entered the wrong home.

Alderwoman Jeannette Taylor met Mayor Lightfoot at the back of the council chamber and some heated words were exchanged.

The vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive has been pushed to Friday afternoon.