Chicago alderwoman opposes Hard Rock Casino's proposal to build in her ward

One bid for a future Chicago casino was dealt a serious blow.

Influential Third Ward Alderwoman Pat Dowell said she opposes Hard Rock Casino's proposal to build in her ward.

Hard Rock wants to build a casino at the One Central project site in the South Loop — which is not far from Dusable Lake Shore Drive and Soldier Field.

Dowell released a statement reading in part:

"The Hard Rock Casino at One Central would be dropped into an existing, well established community. I have concerns about the density of the Hard Rock Casino proposal…the public safety impacts…the financials… and the infrastructure needs."

Dowell chairs the city's budget committee — so her opposition could spell doom for Hard Rock.

She is not alone in her reaction.

All three remaining casino bids face opposition from the alderpeople who represent the wards in which each casino could be built.