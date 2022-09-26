Chicago alderwoman seeks answers after supercell storm caused heavy flooding on Northwest Side

A supercell storm dumped four to six inches of rain earlier this month and caused heavy flooding on Chicago's Northwest Side. Now, a Chicago alderwoman is seeking answers.

The storm damaged people’s basements, as well as water and sewer systems, flooded streets and backed up the city’s 311 line, which had thousands of calls from residents.

Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th Ward) is hosting a community meeting Thursday to get answers about what led to the events, and how the city and residents can be better prepared against what she calls ‘100-year storms.’

Questions must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, and registration is required.

You can find more information and a registration link on the city's website.