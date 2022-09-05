Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza will not seek another term

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago City Council
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza will not seek another term

Another Chicago alderperson is leaving City Hall.

CHICAGO - Another Chicago alderperson is leaving City Hall.

Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza of the 10th Ward posted Monday she will not be seeking a third term.

Garza was the first member of the Chicago Teachers Union to be elected to the City Council. She called the job, "the opportunity of a lifetime."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Garza has clashed with Mayor Lori Lightfoot over plans to bring a metal recycling facility to her ward on the city’s Southeast Side.

Susan Sadlowski Garza

"After 31 years of working tirelessly for this ward, it's time for me to take a step back and take care of my family and myself. This has been one of the greatest achievements of my life and also one of the hardest. I will always hold this experience and the 10th Ward in my heart but it is time for me to move onto the next chapter of my life. As a result, I will not be seeking a third term as Alderperson," Garza said in a statement.

Around a dozen aldermen are not running for re-election. That includes several challenging Lightfoot for mayor, and others who are facing criminal charges.