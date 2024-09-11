Chicago Animal Care & Control hosting fee-waived adoption event this weekend

The Brief Chicago Animal Care & Control (CACC) hosting an "Adopt an All-Star" event with waived adoption fees for all animals. Event takes place on Saturday, September 14, from 12 PM to 6 PM at CACC. Special programs for dog lovers, including Nose Work and Agility Classes.



Chicago Animal Care & Control (CACC) is holding a special event this weekend to encourage pet adoptions as intake numbers continue to rise.

During the "Adopt an All-Star" event, adoption fees will be waived for all animals.

CACC reports that adoptions have increased by 29% this year, but the shelter remains in need of adopters due to the growing number of animals coming in.

The event will take place on Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at CACC’s facility located at 2741 S. Western Avenue.

In addition to adoptions, CACC will offer engaging programs for dog lovers. From 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., attendees can participate in Nose Work Programming, where dogs and their adopters will explore the world of canine scent work, and Agility Classes, designed to showcase a dog's ability to run, jump, and navigate obstacles.

For more information, visit Chicago Animal Care & Control's website or drop by the shelter on Saturday.