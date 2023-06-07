Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society waives adoption fees for 'Dog Days of Summer' event

The Anti-Cruelty Society, Chicago's oldest open-admission animal welfare organization, is hosting the "Chicago Dog Days of Summer" mega adoption event this weekend.

As part of this initiative, the Society will be waiving all adoption fees for dogs in order to find them loving homes and make space for more dogs in need.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations: The Anti-Cruelty Society's River North Adoption Center and the Everyday Adoption Center at the South Loop PetSmart.

All dogs available for adoption have been examined, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered.

For more information about The Anti-Cruelty Society and the "Chicago Dog Days of Summer" event, visit their website at www.anticruelty.org.

Founded in 1899, The Anti-Cruelty Society is dedicated to caring for animals and finding them forever homes.