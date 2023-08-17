Chicago anti-violence group organizes back-to-school backpack giveaway, picnic for students

Ahead of the first day of school for CPS students on Monday, a Chicago anti-violence group is hosting a backpack giveaway and a picnic.

The IMPAC Foundation plans to give away a thousand backpacks at five locations on Friday. The giveaway runs from 3 PM to 6 PM at all locations, except for Foster Park, where it's from noon to 4 PM.

The organizer says kids are even more excited about something else they're giving out.

"But I know what they're more excited about is we're raffling off Xbox’s and PS5's. I've been getting a lot of calls about that. They call and say, 'How many are you giving away? How many are you raffling off?' So they're really excited about that too," said Nasir Muhammad.

All kids in need are eligible for the backpacks while supplies last.

In addition to the giveaway, they're hosting an anti-violence picnic at Foster Park.