Chicago Archdiocese says retired priest Father James McIlhone is accused of sexual abuse of a minor

The Chicago Archdiocese said that a retired priest has been accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The Archdiocese said that Father James McIlhone served Santa Maria del Popolo Parish in Mundelein as associate pastor in the 1980s. It is during that time that he is accused of sexual abuse.

The accusation has been reported to the Lake County State's Attorney, the archdiocese said in a letter released Saturday, and the person making the allegation has been offered the services of the Victim Assistance Ministry.

McIlhone is a resident of the Saint Edward Parish, and that congregation has been told that he will not be living there while the claim is investigated.



DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

