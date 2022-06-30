Chicago-area black belt representing United States in Maccabiah Games

A suburban high school senior is representing the United States at the third-largest sporting event in the world.

Julia Kerpel is from Highland Park, and she's representing the US at the Maccabiah Games in Israel.

Karate chops run in the family. Not only is Julia a black belt, but so is her mother and grandmother.

Julia is part of the nine-member USA Junior Karate Delegation.

"I like to think that I won already just by being there, but I can't lie and say that I don't want to get on that podium," she said.

Julia leaves for the games on July 4th.