Chicago-area churches set up shop at train stations for Ash Wednesday

In a sure sign of these busy times, more and more Chicago-area churches have moved Ash Wednesday proceedings from inside the church to outside in the community at places like train stops, restaurants and drive-through facilities.

"This is really a unique experience where we go out to where the people are," said Miranda Hornsby, Student Pastor at Urban Village Church. "I think that's very much what Jesus would do. He went to where people were."

UVC set up locations at nine different spots around the city and suburbs for folks who may have been a little too busy to physically make it into church.

"There's so many people who are too busy to visit the church, so there's no way to receive the ashes, so that's why we are here," said Rev. Chan Choi with UVC. "Every year we receive really good feedback from the people."

Dozens of faithful got their foreheads ashed at Union Station to mark the first day of Lent. In Elk Grove Village, drive-through ash service was in full effect, as leaders from Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish set up shop outside Tasty Catering.

"We want to reach out to the community and let people know we are here," said Choi.