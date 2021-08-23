Chicago-area Culver's restaurants raising money to support police

From Bridgeview to Harwood Heights and Berwyn to Oak Lawn, at least 11 Chicago-area Culver’s restaurants are raising money on Monday to help police.

The owner of the Culver's at 9515 South Kedzie in Evergreen Park said it’s part of the company’s effort to give back to the communities it serves.

Matthew Herrmann says 20 percent of all sales from 10 a.m. when they open through 10 p.m. when they close will go to benefit the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

Culver’s has stepped up before for a variety of causes but today, the bags of burgers will help families of police officers killed or injured in the line of duty, like Chicago Officer Ella French who was was laid to rest last week and her partner Carlos Yanez Jr. who is still in the hospital after being shot three times.

The foundation provides tuition and other educational assistance to the sons and daughter of fallen or gravely wounded Chicago officers.

Herrmann says his customers are more than eager to help.

"We’ve had people coming in since we started posting the flyers about a week ago just asking questions about it, ready to donate. We’ve had a couple of people donate already, so I think it’s going to be a great day for everyone," Herrmann said.

"They’re happy to do something. You know the orders are awfully large and very generous and we’re happy to be generous back," Herrmann said, who’s hoping to raise tens of thousands of dollars as he says he’s done in past years.

Culver’s restaurants participating include Franklin Park, Harwood Heights, Berwyn, Oak Lawn, Chicago Six Corners, Morton Grove, Lyons, Elmhurst, Bridgeview, Elmwood Park and Evergreen Park.