Chicago area food pantry providing groceries, supplies to families impacted by suburban tornado

A local food pantry announced Monday it is helping families impacted by the tornado that hit the Chicago suburbs overnight.

The West Suburban Community Pantry will be supplying residents of Naperville, Woodridge, Lisle and surrounding areas with cleaning supplies, bottled water, pet food, diapers and wipes. Families needing additional resources such as shelter, clothing and other support can call the pantry’s assistance hotline at 630-512-9921 ext: 0.

"We realize hundreds of families in our area have been impacted by this storm, and once they are safely sheltered, the next priority is to replace the food they may have lost so they can feed their families," Executive Director Laura Coyle said in a statement.

People who want to make donations to assist impacted families are being asked to donate only shelf stable foods such as canned fruits and vegetables, soup, chili, canned tuna or chicken, boxed dinners, pasta and rice, peanut butter, jelly, bottled water, pet food, diapers, wipes and cleaning supplies.

The West Suburban Community Pantry is located in Woodridge at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive off of Hobson Road and Route 53.

For more information, visit www.wscpantry.org.