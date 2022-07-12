Chicago-area gas station offering gas below $3 per gallon Tuesday

The price of gas is discounted at less than $3 per gallon Tuesday at one suburban gas station.

Power Gas Station, located at 2125 Ogden Ave., in Downers Grove, is offering gas at a 2021 price, $2.38 per gallon of regular grade gas, in coordination with the conservative political group, Americans For Prosperity.

The discount runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until 2,500 gallons of gas are sold.

The price of $2.38 reflects the price per gallon on the day President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Customers can fill their tanks at the discounted price, AFP will pick up the rest of the cost.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Customers said the high price of gasoline this summer has impacted their lifestyle. They are cutting back on entertainment and other non-essentials.

Industry experts said the price of gas is falling.

A GasBuddy.com analyst told Fox 32 News, the price of a gallon in Buffalo Grove is at $4.69 per gallon. It is under $5 dollars a gallon in northwest Indiana and if you drive north of Kenosha, Wisconsin, you’ll find gas at $3.99 per gallon.

Americans For Prosperity is conducting gas promotion events all over the country.