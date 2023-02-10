Chicago-area high school student attends State of the Union address as guest of Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden had a special guest at the State of the Union from the Chicago area.

Kate Foley, a sophomore at Rolling Meadows High School was among 26 other people who were able to get a close-up view of President Joe Biden's speech.

She got back Wednesday night.

FOX 32 caught up with Foley in manufacturing class. The high school student said she left a lasting impression on the first lady when she met her last year.

"It stemmed from what I did in November when the First Lady came to my high school to talk about the Career Pathways. I guess I made an impression on her because she invited me to the State of the Union," Foley said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Foley also ate dinner at the White House.