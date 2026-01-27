Chicago-area man arrested after loaded gun found during courthouse screening: sheriff

The Brief A Bolingbrook man was arrested after authorities found a loaded handgun during a security screening at the Will County Courthouse. Gregory Williams, 60, is a convicted felon who was scheduled to appear in court on a prior gun charge, authorities said. He faces multiple felony charges, with additional charges possible pending review.



A convicted felon from Bolingbrook was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he attempted to bring a loaded handgun into the Will County Courthouse.

What we know:

Officers discovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun during a routine security screening Tuesday morning at the courthouse, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The weapon was concealed inside a jacket worn by Gregory Williams, 60, of Bolingbrook. It contained six rounds of ammunition at the time it was recovered, authorities said.

Pictured is Gregory A. Williams, 60, of Bolingbrook. (Will County Sheriff's Office )

Williams was scheduled to appear in court on a prior gun-related charge and has a felony conviction, the sheriff’s office said.

More charges :

Williams was taken into custody without incident and is facing additional felony charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm on government property and violation of pretrial release, authorities said.

Additional charges may be filed pending further review.