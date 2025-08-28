Chicago-area man charged after robbing pizza delivery driver at knifepoint, police say

The Brief John Neri, 57, of Des Plaines, was charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and armed robbery after allegedly pulling a pizza delivery driver into his apartment and holding him at knifepoint. The incident happened about 11 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 100 block of South Des Plaines River Road, police said. Neri allegedly took $20 from the driver while blocking the door, before officers later arrested him and prosecutors approved felony charges.



Police say a Des Plaines man pulled a pizza delivery driver into his apartment and robbed him at knifepoint late last week.

What we know:

John Neri, 57, has been charged with one felony count each of aggravated unlawful restraint and armed robbery in connection with the incident, which happened about 11 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 100 block of South Des Plaines River Road, police said.

A 21-year-old delivery driver told police he was bringing an order to Neri’s apartment when Neri became upset and accused him of failing to deliver an item.

Police said Neri then pulled the driver inside, blocked the door and refused to let him leave.

The driver had been given $20 in advance to make change for the cash order. Once inside, Neri allegedly grabbed the money from the driver’s hand while holding a kitchen knife, according to police.

The driver eventually left the apartment and contacted authorities.

What's next:

Officers later took Neri into custody. Police said he declined to make a statement about the incident.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges, and Neri was brought to court for a detention hearing.