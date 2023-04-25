Chicago-area man killed by drag racer going nearly 100mph in Beach Park

A Waukegan man is facing charges in connection with a deadly drag racing crash last October in Beach Park.

Tabios Day, 32, is accused of going nearly 100 mph during a drag race on Oct. 10 along Sheridan Road and striking a Toyota being driven by 78-year-old Peter P. Kliora, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Kliora had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Day was also taken to Vista East Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 19, Day was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm and aggravated street racing.

A Lake County judge set Day's bond at $350,000 and an active warrant is out for his arrest.