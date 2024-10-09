Chicago-area organizations mobilize for Hurricane Milton relief efforts

The Brief Chicago-area groups, including the Red Cross, are mobilizing for Hurricane Milton, opening shelters and encouraging blood donations. Donors receive a $10 Amazon gift card through Halloween to support national blood needs. ComEd has sent 60 workers to assist Tampa Electric and plans to redeploy 200 lineworkers to affected areas.



Chicago-area organizations and volunteers are mobilizing as Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Milton.

The American Red Cross is sending relief to the expected disaster zone. The organization has opened hundreds of evacuation shelters for residents trying to escape the storm's path.

Additionally, officials with the Red Cross of Illinois said everyone can contribute by donating blood, no matter where they live. Through Halloween, donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

"Ahead of the hurricanes that we knew were incoming, we had actually sent a big supply of blood to Florida because there are still people in hospitals there that are going to need transfusions," said Mara Thompson, with the Red Cross. "So, if people are able to go out and donate blood right now, that will help us with blood around the nation, which the Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood supply."

Local ComEd crews are also stepping up. In anticipation of outages, the company sent 60 employees to work alongside Tampa Electric.

Once 200 other lineworkers deployed to Georgia and South Carolina finish their work, they will be redeployed to areas affected by Milton.

MABAS-Illinois is gearing up to assist in hurricane recovery efforts.