Chicago area organizations mobilize to help Florida residents as Hurricane Ian forces evacuations

Hurricane Ian is churning in the Gulf of Mexico, and people in the Tampa Bay area are bracing for what could be the first direct hit in more than a century.

Now, people in the Chicago area are mobilizing to help.

Several organizations in Chicago are sending resources and workers to help during this dire time.

One of those organizations is the American Red Cross.

The organization is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian's path, and is sending hundreds of trained disaster workers to Florida, along with relief supplies to help those impacted by the storm.

They will also open evacuation shelters if needed.

In the meantime, ComEd sent more than 250 workers to Florida and Georgia to help restore power outages and take care of down lines and poles.

They left Tuesday morning and should be arriving to Florida by Wednesday evening.

"We have hundreds of Red Cross volunteers who have been trained and who have responded to disasters like this in the past, so we've got volunteers with vast experience in working in the shelter and providing mass care and disaster mental health," said American Red Cross of Illinois Communications Manager Connie Esparza. "We have a good number, hundreds of them already in Florida and hundreds of others that are just waiting to be able to fly out and be there, like you said to help people in one of their worst moments of their life."

The Anti-Cruelty Society is also lending a help hand.

At least 35 dogs and cats from Florida are set to arrive in Chicago this Saturday.

Once evaluated, many of the will be up for adoption.