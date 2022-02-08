Chicago area parents, students lash out over masking debate

The debate over masks in schools has tensions boiling over across the state.

At Lake Park High School, masks are still required, and they were not a part of the lawsuit in which the judge reversed course on masking in schools.

But just down the road in Roselle, a packed parents meeting occurred Tuesday night about masks.

"I'm completely against the wearing of masks, especially masking children, it's not right," said Matthew Randal.

All day Tuesday, parents and students made their frustrations about the issues of masks in schools known.

At Maine South High School in Park Ridge, a District 207 spokesperson said 75 students disrupted classes, opposing the current mandate.

The district says they encourage peaceful demonstrations, but Tuesday's display was not that, and the students involved may be disciplined.

At Lyons Township High School, masks are still required, but dozens of students on Tuesday were seen unmasked.

In Evergreen Park, protests were held along 103rd Street after a Catholic elementary school principal was reportedly placed on administrative leave for deciding to go "mask optional" at Queen of Martyrs school.

FOX 32 reached out to the Archdiocese, and they said they do not discuss personnel matters.