Chicago-area pastor accused of sexually abusing minor: Archdiocese

The Brief The Archdiocese of Chicago has removed Father David Ryan from ministry while it investigates an allegation that he sexually abused a minor about 30 years ago at Maryville Academy. Ryan denies the accusation and has agreed to step aside during the inquiry, while Father Steven Lanza has been appointed as temporary parish administrator. The allegation has been reported to civil authorities, and the case will be reviewed by the Independent Review Board before a final decision is made.



The Archdiocese of Chicago has removed Father David Ryan, pastor of St. Francis de Sales Parish, from ministry while it investigates an allegation that he sexually abused a minor roughly 30 years ago.

What they're saying:

In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich said the allegation stems from Ryan’s time serving on staff at Maryville Academy, a residential facility for children. Cupich noted that Father Ryan "strenuously denies this allegation, and states that he has never harmed a child."

"In accordance with our policies, the allegation was reported to civil authorities, and the person making the allegation was offered the services of our Victim Assistance Ministry," Cupich wrote. "The archdiocese has begun its investigation, with the presumption that one is innocent until proven otherwise."

Ryan has agreed to step aside from parish and school activities while the investigation is ongoing. Father Steven Lanza has been appointed to serve as parish administrator in his place.

The results of the archdiocese’s investigation will be submitted to the Independent Review Board, which will then make a recommendation to the archbishop regarding Ryan’s future in ministry.

Cupich encouraged anyone who has experienced sexual abuse by clergy or church staff to come forward and noted that information on reporting abuse is available on the archdiocese’s website.

The backstory:

The new allegations come several years after an investigation ruled prior allegations against Ryan were unfounded.

In November 2020, Ryan was accused of sexually abusing minors more than two decades ago when he was assigned to Maryville Academy. The Independent Review Board of the Archdiocese of Chicago investigated the allegations and found insufficient evidence.

Ryan was cleared to return to the parish on Aug. 21, 2021.