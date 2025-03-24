Chicago area Special Olympics athletes take home medals at World Winter Games

The Brief Two Chicago area Special Olympics athletes earned medals in snowshoeing at the 2025 World Winter Games in Italy earlier this month. Mallory Marvin, of Libertyville, and Brandon Waller, of Palatine, brought home some hardware for their efforts. They were among the more than 1,500 athletes from 103 countries who competed in the Special Olympics 2025 World Winter Games.



Two Chicago area Special Olympics athletes brought home medals at the 2025 World Winter Games in Italy.

More than 1,500 athletes from 103 countries competed in the Special Olympics 2025 World Winter Games, which celebrated inclusion and excellence in sports.

What we know:

Mallory Marvin, of north suburban Libertyville, and Brandon Waller, of northwest suburban Palatine, were part of the U.S. snowshoeing team that competed earlier this month.

Brandon Waller (left), of Palatine, and Mallory Marvin, of Libertyville, were part of the U.S. snowshoeing team that competed earlier this month. (Special Olympics Illinois)

Snowshoeing is a winter sport in which competitors race while wearing snowshoes on their feet to walk or run on snowy surfaces without sinking.

Marvin won a bronze medal in the 50m and fourth place in the 25m race.

Waller earned a gold medal in the 800m, a silver medal in the 400m and fifth place in the 4x100m relay.

What they're saying:

"These athletes have made Illinois proud with their dedication and hard work," said Pete Beale-DelVecchio, president and CEO Special Olympics Illinois, in a statement. "Their perseverance and success in Turin embody the spirit of Special Olympics Illinois, and we celebrate their incredible achievements."