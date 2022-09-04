Chicago-area students from Jackson State University organize water drive for Mississippi city

Several Jackson State University students have returned to Chicago because of the water crisis in that Mississippi city, and now they are rallying Chicago-area residents for help.

Chicago philanthropist Early Walker has been working with the students to organize a three-day "Help Jackson Now" water drive in the South Suburbs. They collected three semi trailers worth of bottled water.

State Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin (D-38th) said the situation has been stressful for the students and their parents.

"I know how concerned all the parents are for their children – as well as the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi," Meyers-Martin said. "We always step up when trouble calls."

Custom Companies Trucking Firm donated the semi-trailers and has agreed to deliver the water for free. The trucks will depart on Monday and arrive in Jackson on Tuesday.

