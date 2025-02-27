Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police issue alert after two armed robberies involving ATM withdrawals

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 27, 2025 2:45pm CST
The Brief

    • Chicago police are warning residents of Woodlawn and Grand Crossing about two recent armed robberies.
    • In both incidents, victims were robbed after withdrawing money from ATMs.
    • Police urge the public to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

CHICAGO - Chicago police have issued a public alert following two armed robberies targeting individuals who had recently withdrawn money from ATMs in the Woodlawn and Grand Crossing neighborhoods.

What we know:

The robberies occurred on Feb. 22 and Feb. 27.

In both cases, a man with a handgun approached victims as they walked home, demanded money, and took purses and cash.

The first robbery happened at 5:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 67th Street in Woodlawn. The suspect fled on foot.

The second occurred at 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East 74th Street in Grand Crossing, with the suspect escaping in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 20 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing between 120 and 200 pounds.

What's next:

Anyone with information can contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

