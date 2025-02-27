Chicago police issue alert after two armed robberies involving ATM withdrawals
CHICAGO - Chicago police have issued a public alert following two armed robberies targeting individuals who had recently withdrawn money from ATMs in the Woodlawn and Grand Crossing neighborhoods.
What we know:
The robberies occurred on Feb. 22 and Feb. 27.
In both cases, a man with a handgun approached victims as they walked home, demanded money, and took purses and cash.
The first robbery happened at 5:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 67th Street in Woodlawn. The suspect fled on foot.
The second occurred at 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East 74th Street in Grand Crossing, with the suspect escaping in a vehicle.
The suspect is described as a Black male, about 20 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing between 120 and 200 pounds.
What's next:
Anyone with information can contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.