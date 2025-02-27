Chicago police issue alert after two armed robberies involving ATM withdrawals

The Brief Chicago police are warning residents of Woodlawn and Grand Crossing about two recent armed robberies. In both incidents, victims were robbed after withdrawing money from ATMs. Police urge the public to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.



Chicago police have issued a public alert following two armed robberies targeting individuals who had recently withdrawn money from ATMs in the Woodlawn and Grand Crossing neighborhoods.

What we know:

The robberies occurred on Feb. 22 and Feb. 27.

In both cases, a man with a handgun approached victims as they walked home, demanded money, and took purses and cash.

The first robbery happened at 5:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 67th Street in Woodlawn. The suspect fled on foot.

The second occurred at 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East 74th Street in Grand Crossing, with the suspect escaping in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 20 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing between 120 and 200 pounds.

What's next:

Anyone with information can contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.