Same group wanted in at least 14 armed robberies across Chicago: police

The Chicago Police Department is searching for a group of thieves wanted in at least 14 armed robberies across the city.

In each incident, the offenders targeted victims carrying bags or purses. One of the offenders brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the victims' belongings, according to police.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

4000 block of North Moody Avenue on Sept. 11 at 7:28 p.m.

4900 block of North Rutherford Avenue on Sept. 11 at 7:42 p.m.

4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue on Sept. 12 at 12:35 p.m.

3800 block of West Diversey Avenue on Sept. 25 at 4:11 a.m.

2300 block of North Kostner Avenue on Sept. 25 at 4:17 a.m.

6200 block of West North Avenue on Oct. 8 at 10:34 a.m.

4400 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Oct. 10 at 5:13 a.m.

3500 block of North Hamlin Avenue on Oct. 10 at 5:25 a.m.

6800 block of West Diversey Avenue on Oct. 10 at 6:44 a.m.

2700 block of North Montclare Avenue on Oct. 10 at 6:45 a.m.

2100 block of North Latrobe Avenue on Oct. 10 at 7:00 a.m.

2700 block of North Normandy Avenue on Oct. 10 at 7:00 a.m.

5000 block of North Belden Avenue on Oct. 10 at 7:04 a.m.

3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Oct. 11 at 12:36 p.m.

Police described the offenders as a group of two to three Hispanic male and female suspects, along with one Black male suspect. The individuals are believed to be between 17–30 years old, standing between 5'05" and 5'10", and weighing 100–250 pounds.

They are often seen wearing black ski masks, balaclavas or surgical masks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.