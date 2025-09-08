Chicago armed robbery spree: Man arrested, gun with laser sight and extended magazine recovered

The Brief A 19-year-old man faces multiple felony charges tied to armed robberies in at least five Chicago neighborhoods. Police tracked and arrested Eduardo Carmona last week after another robbery in Albany Park, recovering a gun with a laser sight. Detectives believe he is also responsible for a suburban robbery.



A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he carried out a string of armed robberies in different Chicago neighborhoods.

What we know:

CPD's Robbery Task Force began investigating the pattern of crimes after Eduardo Carmona, of Chicago, allegedly tried to rob a business in Jefferson Park and then carried out a robbery in Bucktown on Aug. 19.

Detectives later linked him to additional robberies at businesses in Montclare on Aug. 26, West Beverly on Aug. 31, and Rogers Park on Sept. 2.

On Sept. 4, police said officers were trying to track Carmona as he used public transportation and while they were searching, he robbed another business at gunpoint, this time in Albany Park. Officers later located him in Bronzeville, where he was arrested without incident.

Investigators said they recovered a firearm with a laser attachment, an extended magazine and cash taken from the robbery. They also believe he is connected to a robbery in a nearby suburb.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Items, including a firearm with laser attachment, an extended magazine and robbery proceeds, recovered from the offender during his September 4, 2025 arrest | CPD

Carmona is facing several felony charges:

Five felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm

One felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm

One felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon

Citations for having a weapon on the CTA, possessing a laser sight accessory, a firearm silencer/muffler, and a high-capacity magazine with metal-piercing bullets

Police said a warrant was also issued in the case.

What they're saying:

"Due to the diligent work of the Robbery Task Force and the evidence they collected during their investigation, as well as assistance from the Bureau of Patrol, the Bureau of Counterterrorism and CTA Security Services and Investigations, this dangerous offender is now in custody," CPD said in a statement.