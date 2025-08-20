Chicago man charged in violent robbery of 69-year-old
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with the violent robbery of a 69-year-old last month on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
Darrion Stewart, 22, was arrested Sunday in Roseland. He was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.
On July 12, Stewart allegedly hit a 69-year-old man with a blunt object and stole property from him in the first block of East 119th Street, police said.
Stewart has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.