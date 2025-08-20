Chicago man charged in violent robbery of 69-year-old

article

A 22-year-old man has been charged in the violent robbery of a 69-year-old on Chicago's South Side last month. Police say Darrion Stewart attacked the victim with a blunt object before stealing his property and was arrested over a month later in Roseland.



What we know:

Darrion Stewart, 22, was arrested Sunday in Roseland. He was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On July 12, Stewart allegedly hit a 69-year-old man with a blunt object and stole property from him in the first block of East 119th Street, police said.

Stewart has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.