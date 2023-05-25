Chicago artist goes viral for chain-stitched Taylor Swift jackets

A Chicago artist is going viral over her chain-stitched Taylor Swift jackets.

Jenna Blazevich and her sister scored tickets to the "Eras" show and the two will be sporting jackets with illustrations symbolizing each of Taylor Swift's albums.

The sisters bought the jackets from a thrift store and have been working on the custom work for months now.

Sharing her progress on TikTok, Swiftees are finding joy in spotting the Easter eggs on each jacket, like a Koi fish that represents Swift’s "Speak Now" album.

"I've never done anything like this before," said Blazevich. "I just really wanted to lean all the way in."

Her husband jokes that the jackets should be handed over to Taylor Swift at the end of the eras tour.