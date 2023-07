article

A Chicago man was charged in connection to an attempted murder in Hyde Park earlier this month.

William Hunter, 54, was arrested on Wednesday for a shooting a 44-year-old man on July 8.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Hunter was charged was a felony count of attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.