Chicago man charged with attempted murder of police officers

The Brief A man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting a Chicago police officer with his SUV during a burglary investigation. Officers fired at the vehicle before it rammed a squad car, and the driver, Barry Hayes, was taken into custody. Several officers and another suspect were hospitalized, and police are continuing their investigation.



A man has been charged with the attempted murders of two Chicago police officers after allegedly striking one with his car during a chaotic confrontation on Wednesday.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an incident around 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Princeton Avenue, when officers monitoring a burglary operation saw several people stealing items from railcars, according to police.

As police approached, 32-year-old Barry Hayes, who was driving an SUV, allegedly struck an officer, prompting officers to fire their guns. The SUV then rammed into a CPD squad car before Hayes was taken into custody and hospitalized with minor crash-related injuries.

Hayes was charged on Friday with the following felonies:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of criminal damage to government property

Aggravated battery of a peace officer

Aggravated assault of a peace officer

Leaving the scene of an accident causing injury

Dig deeper:

After Hayes' arrest, two guns were recovered from the SUV.

The officer who was hit was hospitalized in good condition while two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other officers were also taken to a local hospital for observation.

Police said a second vehicle, a van, sped away from the scene of the burglary. When officers tried to stop it later in the 7100 block of South Yale Avenue, the driver hit two squad cars before a 30-year-old man inside the van got out and was struck by the vehicle as it fled.

That man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The van was recovered a short time later in the 7500 block of South State Street.

What's next:

Hayes has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

All officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days, according to police.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.