Man shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side: police

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said a 22-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Laramie Avenue around 1 a.m. when a black truck pulled up next to him.

Two offenders got out of the vehicle and demanded the victim's property at gunpoint.

The victim put up a fight and the offenders fired multiple shots at him before fleeing, according to police. He went to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.