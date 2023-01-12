Chicago Auto show is less than 30 days away — what to know

Heads up, gear heads! It is almost that time of year again.

The Chicago Auto Show event kicked off Thursday at Goose Island Barrel House.

Guests got their first tasting of the charity gourmet menu. They also got a chance to hear auto show updates.

"It's going to look like it did prior to Covid. Both halls are open. The north and the south. We have 100,000 square-foot test track inside for battery electric, for Chicago Drives Electric. We have seven indoor test tracks. Four ride and drive opportunities outside. It is going to be a very exciting show this year," said Kevin Keefe, auto show chairman.

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show rolls into McCormick place February 11. You can buy tickets online at chicagoautoshow.com.