Chicago OKs ban on Jan. 6 rioters from city jobs

Chicago is now the first major U.S. city to adopt a policy aimed at keeping Jan. 6 offenders out of city government jobs.

What we know:

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago City Council passed a resolution calling on the city’s Human Resources Commissioner to use discretion in rejecting job applicants who were convicted of crimes tied to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The measure passed by a wide margin—43 yeas to 3 nays.

Yea-Nay votes on Chicago Jan. 6 hiring resolution | Provided

The resolution, R2025-0015310, applies regardless of whether an applicant has received clemency or a pardon and takes effect immediately.

"You should not be allowed to work for the same government you are attempting to overthrow," said Alderman Gilbert Villegas, the resolution’s chief sponsor. "There is a misalignment in values there."

The measure comes after the State of Illinois identified 53 residents involved in the Jan. 6 attack, including several from Chicago. At least one was found to be employed by the city as a police officer.

The backstory:

Villegas, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, said the Capitol riot shook his sense of duty and drew a rare comparison in his life.

"There’s only been two times that I’ve thought about putting my uniform on and reactivating—September 11th and January 6th—because this democracy is worth fighting for," he said during council remarks.

He was joined by Aldermen Chris Taliaferro, Bill Conway, and Matt Martin in sponsoring the measure.

What's next:

While the resolution is not a formal ordinance, it strongly signals the City Council’s stance and gives the Commissioner of Human Resources broad backing to apply the new hiring standard going forward.

The resolution takes effect immediately.