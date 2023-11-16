Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco host turkey giveaway for veterans

Thanksgiving and football are a winning combination. The two topics collided off the field Thursday at Jewel-Osco in the South Loop for a day of service.

Turkeys are already flying into the arms of veterans and their families in time for Thanksgiving next week.

About 400 families will receive dinners for this 10th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Giveaway through a partnership with the Chicago Bears, Molson Coors and Jewel-Osco.

In fact, four former Bears players - Wendell Davis, Jay Hilgenberg, Brandon McGowan and Mickey Pruitt - will be in attendance to assist volunteers in distributing turkey dinners to veterans and sign autographs. Staley Da Bear will also be present to entertain the attendees.

The event is only for previously registered veterans.

Organizers say this is a chance to show Chicago veterans how much they care.

"First thing is we have better weather so we're not freezing out here this year. It's 40 degrees warmer so," said Mike Withers, president of Jewel-Osco. "No, they're so appreciative. They're very thankful for this, they look forward to it and we're happy to be part of it."