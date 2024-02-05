Chicago Bears surprise local pastor with Super Bowl tickets

article

A local pastor and his wife are going to the Super Bowl thanks to the Chicago Bears!

Pastor Phil Jackson, CEO and founder of The Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago, was gifted two tickets along with an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas for the big game!

After relocating from Kansas City to Chicago in 1993, Pastor Jackson has been working with children, teenagers and young adults in the North Lawndale community for over 30 years.

For the past four years, Pastor Jackson has worked with the Chicago Bears. In November, the Chicago Bears team, in collaboration with Bears Cares, visited The Firehouse Community Arts Center to distribute Thanksgiving food to the North Lawndale community.

Local leaders say Pastor Jackson is deserving of this honor as he continues to make The Firehouse Community Arts Center a haven for young people in the Chicago area.