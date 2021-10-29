Chicago Bears surprise 7-year-old boy battling leukemia with limo ride, visit to the Shedd

It was a dream come true Friday for a seven-year-old Southwest Side boy who has been battling leukemia for most of his short life.

Thanks to the Chicago Bears, Yovis Carranca was able to spend the afternoon enjoying the wonders of the Shedd Aquarium— in style.



It isn’t every day Staley the Bear shows up at your front door bearing gift baskets and a stretch limo.



But if anyone deserves the VIP treatment, it’s Yovis.

"Me and my family are very happy and grateful for making this happen," said Yovis’ father, Ramiro Carranca.



Yovis was born with Down Syndrome and has been battling a form of leukemia for most of his young life.

It’s in remission now, which gave the Bears the chance to make his dream come true—a day at the Shedd.

"Yovis is a patient at a local hospital and we heard about him, and we were really happy to offer him this opportunity," said Jacki Stuckert of the Chicago Bears. "He’s never been to the Shedd Aquarium, so we’re really excited to do this on behalf of the Chicago Bears."

While a day at the aquarium may not seem like a big deal to most of us, Yovis’ family says because of his health problems and the financial constraints it’s placed on their household, it’s like a luxury vacation.

"Well, he struggled ever since he was little," said Yovis’ sister Daniela. "During his chemo, like we weren’t able to come as a family. But I’m so happy that right now we’re coming together and just spending time together."

Yovis will be back on the museum campus on Sunday to watch the Bears play the 49ers at Soldier Field, his first ever football game.