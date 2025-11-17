VIDEO: Chicago boy battling cancer reacts to Bears' last-second win against Vikings

The Brief An 11-year-old cancer patient from Chicago was surprised with an all-expenses-paid trip to see the Chicago Bears play in Minneapolis. Before the game, Emiliano visited Halas Hall, met players, and received a signed helmet as the team showed support with custom shirts. United Airlines sent him off with a special celebration, and his first NFL game ended with a Bears win.



An 11-year-old Chicago boy undergoing cancer treatment received a weekend he’ll never forget after the Chicago Bears and Advocate Children’s Hospital surprised him with an all-expenses-paid trip to see his favorite team play in Minneapolis.

What we know:

Emiliano Covarrubias, a lifelong Bears fan, learned last week that he would be traveling with his family to watch Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Before the trip, he visited Halas Hall on Saturday, where he met players, received a signed helmet and was greeted by team members wearing custom "TD’s for Emiliano" shirts.

United Airlines hosted a special send-off at O’Hare International Airport with a decorated gate and in-flight announcements. Emiliano then attended his first NFL game with a front-row seat to watch the Bears win, making the experience all the more memorable.