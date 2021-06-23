Expand / Collapse search

2021-2022 will be Chicago Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley's last season in the booth

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Blackhawks
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 18: Chicago Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley attends Chicago's Celebratory Parade &amp; Rally Honoring The 2015 Stanley Cup Champions, The Chicago Blackhawks on June 18, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/WireImag

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks said on Wednesday that the 2021-2022 season will be the last for longtime play-by-play announcer Pat Foley.

Foley has worked with the Blackhawks for decades. His first stint was 1981 to 2006, and he worked for the NHL team again from 2008.

Last month, Foley apologized for an on-air complaint about COVID-19 protocols, in which he said, "Had I been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head. I wouldn't even have had access to the player lounge."

The Blackhawks said they were "incredibly disappointed" in his comments, which "trivialized mental health and suicide."

Foley has won several Emmys and was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. He grew up in the north suburbs and attended high school in Wilmette.

The 2021-2022 season is the last on Foley's contract with the Blackhawks.

