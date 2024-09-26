Chicago Board of Education to meet and discuss local school councils, district developments

The Chicago Board of Education will convene Thursday night to discuss local school councils and current developments within the district.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Clemente Academy High School.

This gathering comes amid ongoing speculation regarding the future of Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, who recently received a request for his resignation from the mayor but has chosen to stay in his role.

Martinez has garnered support from local aldermen and other government officials, who argue that he is well-qualified for the position.

They express concern that his departure would be ill-timed, given the critical juncture the district is facing.