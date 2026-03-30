Chicago Board of Education approves Dr. Macquline King as next CPS CEO

The Brief The CPS board is expected to appoint Dr. Macquline King as superintendent. King has deep ties to Chicago schools as a student, teacher and administrator. She would take on the role as CPS faces a $743M budget shortfall.



The year-long, nationwide search for a new Chicago Public Schools Superintendent has come to an end.

The Chicago Board of Education on Monday voted to name Chicago native Dr. Macquline King as its next leader. The measure passed 18-1.

The backstory:

Growing up, King was a student at the now closed, Oakenwald North Elementary School and attended Metro High School. She spent 12 years as a teacher before becoming a ‘master teacher’ and eventually, worked her way up to serve as Principal at Dumas Elementary, which is also now closed, and Courtenay Language Arts Center.

Later, King served as Senior Director of Education Policy under former Mayor, Lori Lightfoot and stayed on the job under Mayor Brandon Johnson, until she was appointed as CPS Interim Superintendent and CEO last June. She replaced former CEO, Pedro Martinez, who was fired after clashing with Johnson and other city leaders, particularly over budget and school funding decisions.

What they're saying:

King said she is honored to accept the role as the new CPS CEO.

"As a proud CPS graduate, teacher, mother, and principal, I am honored to lead the District that shaped me," said Dr. King. "My priority as permanent CEO is clear: to keep students at the center of decisions and build on the academic gains of the past few years, advocate fiercely for the funding our students deserve, and move the District forward so that more students graduate ready to succeed in college, careers, and civic life."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued this statement after the board's decision.

"Public education is the foundation of opportunity in our city, and strong, dedicated leadership is essential to Chicago’s future," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "I am grateful to the members of the Board who carried out this process and congratulate Dr. Macquline King on her appointment as permanent CEO. In her time as interim CEO, Dr. King has demonstrated commitment to the success of CPS students, teachers, and families. I look forward to continued partnership with Dr. King, educators, and community stakeholders as we work to deliver the high-quality education every student in Chicago deserves."

What's next:

King could be stepping into a pivotal moment at CPS as she’s expected to help close the massive $743M budget gap.

The school board officially approved King’s three-year contract at its special meeting at 10:30 a.m. King will start her new role on July 1.