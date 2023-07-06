Johnson appoints new Chicago school board president, 5 new members

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his pick for Chicago Board of Education president and appointed several new members Wednesday.

Jianan Shi, Executive Director of Raise Your Hand for Illinois Public Education since 2019, will step into the roll of president replacing Miguel del Valle.

"Leading Raise Your Hand these past four years has been a tremendous honor and privilege. For me, there has been no better way to love Chicago than to love its families. I am excited about the opportunity to continue to center families in this new position," Shi said.

del Valle’s four-year term expired at the end of June after he led the board during the Lightfoot administration. He guided CPS through multiple crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson also appointed board members Mariela Estrada, Mary Fahey Hughes, Rudy Lozano, Michelle Morales and Tanya Woods. These appointees join current board member Elizabeth Todd-Breland, who will now serve as vice president.

The Chicago Teachers Union commended the mayor and Deputy Mayor of Education, Youth & Human Services Jennifer Johnson on their selections.

"This board will face immense challenges ahead to invest in green schools, to meet the needs of thousands of homeless and newcomer students and to hire effective leadership for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services–all challenges that can be met when working together to make sure every voice in this city is prioritized," the CTU said in a statement.

Todd-Breland is an Associate Professor in the History Department and affiliated faculty in the Black Studies Department at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She is also a CPS parent.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Estrada is the Director of Community Engagement at the United Way of Metro Chicago. She has spearheaded leadership development workshops for parents at Southwest Side Schools. She is an immigrant, CPS graduate, and CPS parent.

Fahey Hughes is a manager, actor, and advocate for special education. She has served in various roles including as a Special Education Parent Liaison at Raise Your Hand for Illinois Public Education. She is a CPS Parent.

Lozano is an Executive Director with Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co. He is a proud husband, father and life-long resident of the Little Village neighborhood. He is a CPS graduate and a CPS parent, and son of late activist Rudy Lozano, Sr.

Morales is the President of the Woods Fund Chicago. She is a first generation U.S. born Puerto Rican. She is a former CPS parent.

Woods is the Executive Director of the Westside Justice Center, a nonprofit holistic legal aid clinic in East Garfield Park. She is also a former CPS parent.

This will be the last time members are selected before the city transitions to an elected school board next year.

The appointees are set to start their terms on July 18.