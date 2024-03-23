Chicago Board of Elections admits error: Adds 10,659 votes to unofficial count

The Chicago Board of Elections announced a surge in counted votes on Saturday after its director of public information admitted to mistakenly leaving out additional ballots.

An addition of 10,659 votes was added to the unofficial count, totaling 368,990 ballots cast in Chicago. There is a current citywide turnout of 1,509,554 active registered voters, or 24.44%.

Max Bever, director of public information, says he "traded speed for accuracy" and left out additional Vote By Mail ballots that were received back from USPS Monday evening.

"In adding up the total number of Vote By Mail ballots the Board had received back so far, I mistakenly left out additional ballots that had been received back via USPS the evening of Monday, March 18," said Bever. "I traded speed for accuracy in reporting out numbers this week as quickly as I could. I truly regret this error on my part and for the confusion that it has caused the voters of Chicago. I will share updated numbers only when they are accurate and verified."

Poll watchers from the campaigns for both of the Democratic candidates for Cook County State's Attorney – Eileen O'Neill Burke and Clayton Harris – have been informed of the error, according to Bever.

As of 4:59 p.m., the Associated Press reports 93% of votes have been counted in the Cook County State's Attorney Democratic race. Burke has 255,010 votes and Harris has 250,239 votes.

More votes will be counted on Sunday.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more details as they become available.