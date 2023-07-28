1 missing, 6 hospitalized after boat capsizes near Navy Pier

Six people were pulled from Lake Michigan and one person remains missing after a boat capsized just North of Navy Pier Friday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Streeterville neighborhood just before 4 a.m. for a water rescue.

This is around the time when thunderstorms started rolling through the area.

The boaters pulled from the water were transported to an area hospital. There were two women and four men. One of them was seriously injured, CFD says.

Fire officials say the scene was secured and turned over to Chicago police for recovery around 5:50 a.m.