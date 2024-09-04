Search continues for missing Chicago boy last seen 4 months ago

article

The Brief NCMEC is seeking public help to locate 15-year-old Deron Patterson, who has been missing from Chicago since May 13. Anyone with information is urged to contact NCMEC or the Chicago Police Department as authorities believe Deron may still be in the Chicago area.



The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy who disappeared earlier this year in Chicago.

Deron Patterson was last seen in Chicago on May 13. He was just 14 years old when he disappeared.

Patterson is five-foot-five, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown eyes with black hair.

NCMEC said Deron is believed to be in the Chicago area.

Anyone with information about Deron is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Chicago Police Department (CPD) at (312)-746-6000.