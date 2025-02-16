Chicago braces for bitter cold: Tips on how to prepare

Temperatures are set to dip into the single digits, with overnight lows reaching the negatives, in the Chicago area this week.

The cold arrives on Monday, with lows near zero and wind chills in the -15 to -20 range, which will continue through Wednesday.

Here’s how you can prepare for the bitter blast.

Tips for Combating the Cold

Protect Your Pipes:

The Chicago Department of Water Management has a few reminders for Chicago residents to help protect water pipes:

Keep proper heat levels in your home and warm air circulating wherever there are water pipes, especially underneath sinks.

Run a trickle of cold water on each floor at points furthest from your main water service. Remember, moving water prevents freezing!

Insulate your pipes, particularly those on the outside of the home.

And if a pipe does freeze, never use an open flame to thaw it - use a hair dryer instead!

More Cold Weather Tips:

If you're heading outdoors, try to limit your time outside and bundle up.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management & Communications recommends wearing multiple layers of loose, warm clothing and covering exposed skin to reduce the risk of frostbite.

Also, don't forget about your pets! The OEMC advises limiting their time outside as well.

If you need a place to stay warm during the cold snap, or are looking for a center nearest you, check out the map below or follow this link.