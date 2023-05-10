Chicago bracing for another surge of migrants as Title 42 expiration looms

The United States is just one day away from the expected expiration of Title 42 as the crisis at the southern border intensifies and more migrants make their way to the Chicago area.

Dozens more migrants were dropped off Tuesday, and city officials say they don't have a clear schedule of when additional buses will arrive.

With the city's migrant shelters full and resources exhausted, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an emergency declaration on Tuesday in anticipation of another surge.

Thursday night, pandemic-related restrictions on immigration -- known as Title 42 – is expected to come to an end, but Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says it will actually get tougher for migrants to enter the country.

As Title 42 expires, Title 8 will come back into play, meaning that U.S. officials will start denying asylum to migrants who try to cross the border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through.

"Let me be clear, the lifting of the Title 42 public health order does not mean our border is open. In fact, it is the contrary," Mayorkas said. "Our use of our immigration enforcement authorities under title eight of the United States code means tougher consequences for people who cross the border illegally."

If a person is removed under Title 8, they are subject to a five-year bar on re-entering the country and can face charges if they try to cross again.