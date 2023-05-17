Chicago breakfast institution, Lou Mitchell's, celebrates 100th anniversary

Lou Mitchell's, the oldest restaurant in Chicago, is commemorating its remarkable 100-year milestone.

The beloved establishment holds a special place in the hearts of its customers who have created cherished memories over the years.

Some patrons have been loyal visitors for over 50 years, emphasizing the enduring appeal of the restaurant.

"There's a culture here. Makes it all special," one customer said.

A remarkable celebration is also in order as one of Lou Mitchell's hostesses, who has dedicated 33 years of service to the restaurant, is celebrating her 95th birthday.

Lou Mitchell's first opened its doors in 1923. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, which led to a temporary closure, the restaurant has persisted and continues to be a treasured institution in Chicago.